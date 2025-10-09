 Skip navigation
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
'Nothing inadvertent' about Jones' gesture

Chiefs-Jaguars generates 22.3 million viewers on Monday night

  
Published October 8, 2025 08:43 PM

Jacksonville’s signature win drew a big crowd for the Disney networks televising the game.

According to ESPN, the Week 5 Monday night multicast of the Jaguars-Chiefs game generated an audience of 22.5 million, across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.

It was the most-watched game of the fifth weekend of the NFL season.

The shift from ESPN only to ESPN/ABC has dramatically expanded the footprint of the Monday night game, which is good for the network(s) and good for the league.

No audience number was included in the press release for the latest ManningCast. Two weeks ago, 22.8 million watching Lions-Ravens. Of that amount, only 887,000 watched the alternate broadcast on ESPN2. It was less than four percent of the total audience.