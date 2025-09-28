Chiefs offense comes to life in 37-20 win over Ravens

The sluggishness of the Chiefs offense was a major talking point over the first three weeks of the season, but the return of wide receiver Xavier Worthy and a visit from the beleaguered Ravens defense gave them some life in Week 4.

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes and the Chiefs posted a season-high 380 yards of offense in a 37-20 home win. The victory lifts the Chiefs to 2-2 ahead of next week’s Monday night road game against the 3-1 Jaguars.

Mahomes’ second touchdown pass was the 250th of his career. He reached that mark faster than any other quarterback in league history and he’s now 27th in league history with 252 total touchdown passes.

Worthy did not have one of the touchdowns, but he did have five catches for 83 yards and two carries for 38 yards in a welcome return to the lineup.

The Ravens will need some similar returns if they’re going to dig themselves out of the 1-3 hole they’re in after four games. They pulled quarterback Lamar Jackson with a hamstring injury in the third quarter and they also saw cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Roquan Smith, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and cornerback Nate Wiggins leave during the game. They were already without linebacker Kyle Van Noy and three defensive linemen — Travis Jones, Nnamdi Madubuike, and Broderick Washington — so things have gotten thin for a Ravens team that has allowed the most points in franchise history to this point in the season.

Jackson remained on the bench after coming out of the game and did not have medical personnel around him on the bench, so the fact that the Chiefs were up three scores may have played a role in the decision to pull Jackson. His status and the status of the other injured players will still be something to keep an eye on as the Ravens head into a Week 5 game against the Texans.