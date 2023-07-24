 Skip navigation
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn’t see Andy Reid retiring any time soon

  
Published July 24, 2023 04:51 AM

Andy Reid’s boss doesn’t think he’s going anywhere any time soon.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says that the 65-year-old Reid loves coaching as much as ever, and Hunt doesn’t see any reason that Reid won’t be the Chiefs’ head coach for many years to come.

“That’s never come up in my conversations with Andy,” Hunt said when asked about Reid possibly retiring. “As I see Andy, he remains incredibly energized and excited. He’s all about the Kansas City Chiefs and trying to get us back to the playoffs and win another Super Bowl. I think he has as much energy and passion as I’ve seen in the 10-plus years that he’s been with us.”

Asked if he feels that Reid might retire soon, Hunt said, “I really don’t. And I hope I don’t for a long time.”

With Patrick Mahomes under contract for years to come, Reid may have the best coaching job in the NFL. There’s no reason he won’t keep his job for a long time.