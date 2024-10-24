 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_novslac_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
nbc_simms_atlvstb_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_bufvssea_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_novslac_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
nbc_simms_atlvstb_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_bufvssea_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs place Skyy Moore on IR with core muscle injury

  
Published October 24, 2024 12:11 PM

With the trade for receiver DeAndre Hopkins becoming official, the Chiefs had to make room for him on their 53-man roster.

They’ve done so by placing receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve.

While Moore was not on Wednesday’s injury report, the team noted Moore has a core muscle injury in its announcement.

Moore, 24, was a second-round pick in 2022 but has not been featured in Kanas City’s offense this season — despite the team suffering several significant injuries at the position. He does not have a catch on three targets, playing 82 offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in six games.

Moore caught 22 passes for 250 yards as a rookie, also catching a touchdown pass in Kansas City’s victory over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII. He then caught 21 passes for 244 yards with a touchdown in the 2023 regular season.

With Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and now Moore on injured reserve, the Chiefs are also dealing with an injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster at receiver. He did not practice on Wednesday with a hamstring issue.

Aside from Hopkins and Smith-Schuster, Kansas City also has Xavier Worthy, Mecole Hartman, and Justin Watson on the 53-man roster at receiver.