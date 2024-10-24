Chiefs place Skyy Moore on IR with core muscle injury

With the trade for receiver DeAndre Hopkins becoming official, the Chiefs had to make room for him on their 53-man roster.

They’ve done so by placing receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve.

While Moore was not on Wednesday’s injury report, the team noted Moore has a core muscle injury in its announcement.

Moore, 24, was a second-round pick in 2022 but has not been featured in Kanas City’s offense this season — despite the team suffering several significant injuries at the position. He does not have a catch on three targets, playing 82 offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in six games.

Moore caught 22 passes for 250 yards as a rookie, also catching a touchdown pass in Kansas City’s victory over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII. He then caught 21 passes for 244 yards with a touchdown in the 2023 regular season.

With Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and now Moore on injured reserve, the Chiefs are also dealing with an injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster at receiver. He did not practice on Wednesday with a hamstring issue.

Aside from Hopkins and Smith-Schuster, Kansas City also has Xavier Worthy, Mecole Hartman, and Justin Watson on the 53-man roster at receiver.