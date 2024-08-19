Chiefs plan to rest starters in final preseason game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won’t be reprising his behind-the-back pass this week.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters at a Monday press conference that the team plans to sit Mahomes and the rest of the team’s starters when they close out the preseason against the Bears on Thursday night.

Mahomes and the other first-team players took part in each of the first two preseason games. The quarterback went 11-of-18 for 120 yards, including the razzle dazzle behind-the-back pass that tight end Travis Kelce caught for an eight-yard gain against the Lions on Saturday.

The Chiefs starters will be back in action on Thursday, September 5 when they kick off the season against the Ravens.