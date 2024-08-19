 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
CalebWilliams.jpg
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
CalebWilliams.jpg
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs plan to rest starters in final preseason game

  
Published August 19, 2024 12:58 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won’t be reprising his behind-the-back pass this week.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters at a Monday press conference that the team plans to sit Mahomes and the rest of the team’s starters when they close out the preseason against the Bears on Thursday night.

Mahomes and the other first-team players took part in each of the first two preseason games. The quarterback went 11-of-18 for 120 yards, including the razzle dazzle behind-the-back pass that tight end Travis Kelce caught for an eight-yard gain against the Lions on Saturday.

The Chiefs starters will be back in action on Thursday, September 5 when they kick off the season against the Ravens.