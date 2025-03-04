 Skip navigation
Chiefs re-sign LB Blake Lynch

  
Published March 4, 2025 05:24 AM

Linebacker Blake Lynch is back with the Chiefs.

The team announced Lynch’s signing on Monday. Lynch joined the practice squad in Kansas City in December and played in the regular season finale before being released ahead of the team’s first playoff game.

Lynch had six tackles and a tackle for loss in Week 18 and he also appeared in a game for the Chargers earlier in the season. He had four tackles in seven games for the Chargers in 2023 and played his first 20 NFL games for the Vikings over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Lynch started seven of those games and had 47 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his time in Minnesota.