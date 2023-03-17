Chiefs re-sign Nick Allegretti

The Chiefs are bringing back one of their offensive linemen.

Kansas City has re-signed Nick Allegretti, the team announced on Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Allegretti was a seventh-round pick in 2019 and has been an important depth piece for the club over the last four seasons. He’s appeared in 57 games with 12 starts, including all 17 games with three starts in 2022.

He was on the field for 25 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps, playing left guard, right guard, and center.

The Chiefs will have a different look on their offensive line in 2023, as the club allowed both Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie to walk in free agency. Kansas City signed former Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor to replace Brown at left tackle.