nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Chiefs regain lead 29-22 on Patrick Mahomes’ run, 2-point conversion

  
Published January 26, 2025 09:20 PM

The Bills had a chance to increase their 1-point lead, but the play of the game so far came when Nick Bolton stopped Josh Allen on fourth-and-1 for no gain at the Kansas City 41. Allen converted on fourth down earlier in the drive by diving over the top of the line and then recovering his own fumble. His second attempt was close, but a long review upheld the ruling on the field that Allen was short of the line to gain.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with the replay decision, saying Allen got the first down by a third of the ball.

The Chiefs took advantage of the short field with a five-play, 59-yard touchdown drive. Patrick Mahomes ran 10 yards for the touchdown and then threw a pass to Justin Watson on the 2-point try. The Chiefs lead 29-22, the fourth lead change of the day.

Mahomes has two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown, running for 45 yards on nine carries while completing 13 of 19 passes for 178 yards.