Chiefs regain lead 29-22 on Patrick Mahomes’ run, 2-point conversion

The Bills had a chance to increase their 1-point lead, but the play of the game so far came when Nick Bolton stopped Josh Allen on fourth-and-1 for no gain at the Kansas City 41. Allen converted on fourth down earlier in the drive by diving over the top of the line and then recovering his own fumble. His second attempt was close, but a long review upheld the ruling on the field that Allen was short of the line to gain.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with the replay decision, saying Allen got the first down by a third of the ball.

The Chiefs took advantage of the short field with a five-play, 59-yard touchdown drive. Patrick Mahomes ran 10 yards for the touchdown and then threw a pass to Justin Watson on the 2-point try. The Chiefs lead 29-22, the fourth lead change of the day.

Mahomes has two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown, running for 45 yards on nine carries while completing 13 of 19 passes for 178 yards.