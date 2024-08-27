 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs release Irv Smith Jr., waive Louis Rees-Zammit in cut to 53 players

  
Published August 27, 2024 07:15 PM

The Chiefs kept four tight ends on their initial 53-man roster, but Irv Smith Jr. wasn’t one of them.

Smith was released as the Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. They also traded for former Cowboy Peyton Hendershot, who joins Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, and Jared Wiley in the position group.

Smith, who was a 2019 Vikings second-round pick, signed with the Chiefs this offseason.

Former rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit also failed to make the cut. If he clears waivers, he will have a roster exemption on the practice squad as an international player if the Chiefs want to bring him back.

Wide receiver Nikko Remigio, who special teams coordinator Dave Toub said he’d pound the table for, was waived along with Rees-Zammit.

The Chiefs also waived or released running back Emani Bailey, linebacker Swayze Bozeman, tight end Baylor Cupp, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, cornerback Kamal Hadden, running back Keaontay Ingram, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, defensive end Truman Jones, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, cornerback D.J. Miller, tackle Lucan Niang, quarterback Chris Oladokun, wide receiver Cornell Powell, running back Deneric Prince, wide receiver Justyn Ross, cornerback Keith Taylor, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, wide receiver Montrell Washington, safety Deon Bush, linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, and defensive back Tyrie Gillespie.