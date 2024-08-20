 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ST coordinator Dave Toub will be “pounding the table” for Nikko Remigio to make Chiefs roster

  
Published August 20, 2024 03:41 PM

We’re a week away from final cuts around the NFL and some assistant coaches will be working to try to ensure players they like make it onto the 53-man roster.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub shared one of the names that he’ll be putting in the ear of General Manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid. Wide receiver Nikko Remigio has had a pair of 31-yard kickoff returns and a 42-yard punt return through the first two weeks of the preseason and Toub told reporters at a press conference that he will be “pounding the table” for Remigio to make it through cutdown day.

Remigio signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted last season and spent the year on injured reserve. He also has five catches for 51 yards in the preseason.

Toub also mentioned wide receiver Mecole Hardman and two running backs — Carson Steele and Deneric Prince — as kick return options for the Chiefs in the regular season.