ST coordinator Dave Toub will be “pounding the table” for Nikko Remigio to make Chiefs roster

We’re a week away from final cuts around the NFL and some assistant coaches will be working to try to ensure players they like make it onto the 53-man roster.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub shared one of the names that he’ll be putting in the ear of General Manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid. Wide receiver Nikko Remigio has had a pair of 31-yard kickoff returns and a 42-yard punt return through the first two weeks of the preseason and Toub told reporters at a press conference that he will be “pounding the table” for Remigio to make it through cutdown day.

Remigio signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted last season and spent the year on injured reserve. He also has five catches for 51 yards in the preseason.

Toub also mentioned wide receiver Mecole Hardman and two running backs — Carson Steele and Deneric Prince — as kick return options for the Chiefs in the regular season.