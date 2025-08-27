 Skip navigation
Chiefs release Mike Pennel as they drop down to 53 players

  
Published August 26, 2025 08:19 PM

Defensive lineman Mike Pennel played in every game for the Chiefs last season, but the veteran didn’t make it onto the initial 53-man roster this year.

Pennel was released as part of a series of moves that the Chiefs made to reach the roster limit. Pennel started seven times last season and finished the year with 25 tackles and three sacks.

The Chiefs also released linebacker Cole Christiansen, safety Mike Edwards, tight end Robert Tonyan, and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu. Tight end Jake Briningstool, linebacker Brandon George, and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson went on injured reserve while tackle Ethan Driskell is on the non-football injury list.

They waived wide receivers Elijhah Badger, Mac Dalena, Jimmy Holiday, Hal Presley, and Key’Shawn Smith; defensive linemen Owen Carney, Coziah Izzard, Fabien Lovett, and Nate Matlack; defensive backs Ajani Carter, Jacobe Covington, Azizi Hearn, Kevin Knowles, Glendon Miller, Melvin Smith, and Major Williams; offensive linemen Dalton Cooper, Chukwuebuka Godrick, C.J. Hanson, Joey Lombard, and Esa Pole; linebackers Cam Jones and Xander Mueller; quarterbacks Chris Oladokun and Bailey Zappe; tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey; and running backs Carson Steele and Michael Wiley.