Chiefs rule Isiah Pacheco out for Sunday

  
Published October 31, 2025 03:13 PM

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Pacheco has been out of practice all week with a knee injury, so it’s no surprise that he will also miss the marquee matchup on this weekend’s schedule. Head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that he doesn’t believe it will be a long-term injury.

Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith are set to be the Chiefs’ running backs in Buffalo.

Left tackle Josh Simmons (personal) will miss another game. His replacement Jaylon Moore missed practice Friday with an illness and is listed as questionable, but Reid indicated he will be good to go. Right guard Trey Smith (back) is also listed as questionable after moving up to full practice and Reid said he should be in the lineup as well.