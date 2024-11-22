 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs rule out Charles Omenihu and Isiah Pacheco for Sunday

  
Published November 22, 2024 02:07 PM

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu have been practicing this week, but they’re not ready to play on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said today that Pacheco and Omenihu are out for Sunday against the Panthers. Pacheco has been out since Week Two with an ankle injury and Omenihu has been since suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game 10 months ago.

Reid described the two as day-by-day, which suggests they’re getting close. But they’re not ready just yet.

The Chiefs may think it makes more sense to save Pacheco and Omenihu for when they’ll need them. Kansas City is an 11-point favorite over Carolina on Sunday.