Chiefs rule out Charles Omenihu and Isiah Pacheco for Sunday

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu have been practicing this week, but they’re not ready to play on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said today that Pacheco and Omenihu are out for Sunday against the Panthers. Pacheco has been out since Week Two with an ankle injury and Omenihu has been since suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game 10 months ago.

Reid described the two as day-by-day, which suggests they’re getting close. But they’re not ready just yet.

The Chiefs may think it makes more sense to save Pacheco and Omenihu for when they’ll need them. Kansas City is an 11-point favorite over Carolina on Sunday.