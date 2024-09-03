Chiefs sign DT Marlon Tuipulotu to 53-man roster

The Chiefs have added a defensive player to their 53-man roster.

Kansas City announced on Tuesday that the club has signed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad.

The Chiefs had just added Tuipulotu to the practice squad over the weekend after he was waived by the Eagles.

A sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Tuipulotu has appeared in 28 games with one start. He played 14 games last year, recording 22 total tackles with 2.0 sacks and three tackles for loss.

The Chiefs had an open roster spot after placing running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the non-football injury list on Monday.

Kansas City has also signed cornerback Eric Scott to the practice squad.