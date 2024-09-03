 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Chiefs sign DT Marlon Tuipulotu to 53-man roster

  
Published September 3, 2024 04:35 PM

The Chiefs have added a defensive player to their 53-man roster.

Kansas City announced on Tuesday that the club has signed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad.

The Chiefs had just added Tuipulotu to the practice squad over the weekend after he was waived by the Eagles.

A sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Tuipulotu has appeared in 28 games with one start. He played 14 games last year, recording 22 total tackles with 2.0 sacks and three tackles for loss.

The Chiefs had an open roster spot after placing running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the non-football injury list on Monday.

Kansas City has also signed cornerback Eric Scott to the practice squad.