Chiefs sign five draft picks

The Chiefs have signed five of their seven 2024 draft picks.

The NFL’s transaction report for Thursday shows that they have signed fourth-round tight end Jared Wiley, fourth-round safety Jaden Hicks, fifth-round center Hunter Nourzad, sixth-round cornerback Kamal Hadden, and seventh-round guard C.J. Hanson. First-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy and second-round tackle Kingsley Suamataia are unsigned.

Wiley caught 47 passes for 520 yards and eight touchdowns for TCU last season. He’ll try for snaps backing up Travis Kelce in his rookie season.

Hicks had 79 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a blocked kick at Washington State in 2023.