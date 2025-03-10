Chiefs agree to terms with running back Elijah Mitchell
Published March 10, 2025 12:40 PM
Free agent running back Elijah Mitchell is heading to Kansas City.
The Chiefs and Mitchell agreed to a one-year contract today.
A 2021 sixth-round pick of the 49ers, Mitchell has spent his entire NFL career in San Francisco. Mitchell will try to get back to form after missing the entire 2024 season with a hamstring injury.
Mitchell’s best NFL season was his rookie year, when he had 207 carries for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, adding 169 rushing yards that postseason.