Chiefs sign TE Geor’quarius Spivey

The Chiefs added a new tight end to the roster on Friday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have signed Geor’quarius Spivey to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Izaiah Gathings was waived to make room for Spivey in Kansas City.

Spivey spent three seasons at Mississippi State and two years at TCU before returning to his first school in 2023. Spivey did not see any action last year, however, and had 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown over his entire collegiate career.

Travis Kelce fronts the tight end group for the Chiefs. They also have Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Irv Smith, and Baylor Cupp in addition to Spivey.