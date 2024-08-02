 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs sign TE Geor’quarius Spivey

  
Published August 2, 2024 05:43 PM

The Chiefs added a new tight end to the roster on Friday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have signed Geor’quarius Spivey to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Izaiah Gathings was waived to make room for Spivey in Kansas City.

Spivey spent three seasons at Mississippi State and two years at TCU before returning to his first school in 2023. Spivey did not see any action last year, however, and had 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown over his entire collegiate career.

Travis Kelce fronts the tight end group for the Chiefs. They also have Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Irv Smith, and Baylor Cupp in addition to Spivey.