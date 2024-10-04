Chiefs sign TE Jody Fortson to 53-man roster

The Chiefs have added another familiar face to their 53-man roster.

Kansas City announced on Friday that the team has signed tight end Jody Fortson off of its practice squad.

Fortson rejoined the Chiefs last week after spending the offseason and training camp with the Dolphins.

He has not appeared in a regular season game since 2022, but had been with the Chiefs between the practice squad and active roster since 2019 before signing with Miami in free agency in March.

In 19 career games, Fortson has 14 receptions for 155 yards with four touchdowns.

The Chiefs will play the Saints on Monday night.