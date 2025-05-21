Chiefs sign third-round CB Nohl Williams

The Chiefs signed third-round cornerback Nohl Williams, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

His signing leaves only second-round defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott unsigned among the Chiefs’ seven draft picks.

First-round offensive lineman Josh Simmons, third-round defensive end Ashton Gillotte, fourth-round wide receiver Jalen Royals, fifth-round linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and seventh-round running back Brashard Smith previously signed their deals.

Williams played at UNLV three seasons before transferring to Cal, where he led the country in interceptions with seven in 2024. In his five seasons of college football, Williams made 14 interceptions and 25 passes defensed.

He joins a cornerbacks room that includes Trent McDuffie and Kirstian Fulton, Chamarri Conner and Jaylen Watson.