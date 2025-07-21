Chiefs sign WR Hal Presley

The Chiefs added a wide receiver to their roster on the first day of training camp.

The NFL’s daily transaction report on Monday shows that they signed Hal Presley. Presley worked out along with wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Seth Williams before signing with the team.

Presley had 31 catches for 429 yards and three touchdowns for Baylor last season. He signed with the Bills after going undrafted, but was cut after their rookie minicamp.

The move comes days after the Chiefs waived wide receiver Justyn Ross. Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice top the wide receiver depth chart, although Rice is likely to face a league suspension after his guilty plea to settle charges from his 2024 car crash.