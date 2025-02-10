 Skip navigation
Chiefs stiffen after massive blunder by Nick Bolton

  
Published February 9, 2025 08:07 PM

Trailing 17-0 late in the first half of Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs had the Eagles on the ropes. And linebacker Nick Bolton let ‘em off the hook.

After an incomplete pass that would have left the Eagles facing third and 26, Bolton was called for unnecessary roughness, giving Philly a fresh set of downs.

Bolton avoided a potential horse-collar violation on the very next play, when he tackled running back Kenneth Gainwell at the sideline.

The Chiefs thereafter stiffened, forcing a punt.

But, as the next post will elaborate, the worm once again turned. Quickly.