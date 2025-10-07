 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce sets Chiefs’ record for most all-purpose yards

  
Published October 6, 2025 08:53 PM

The Chiefs got lucky.

They scored on a 2-yard throw from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce on third-and-goal. Officials, though, threw a flag for offensive pass interference.

JuJu Smith-Schuster freed up Kelce with a rub that took out cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Eric Murray.

Mahomes quickly argued with officials that Smith-Schuster was within 1 yard of the line of scrimmage when he took out Murray, which would have made the play legal. ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk said officials should have stuck with pass interference.

The Chiefs lead 7-0 with 4:02 left in the first quarter.

The big play on the nine-play, 72-yard drive was Mahomes’ 32-yard throw to Tyquan Thornton on an all-out blitz by the Jaguars. The Jaguars challenged Thornton’s catch, but the play stood after replay.

Mahomes is 9-of-11 for 107 yards, and Kelce has three catches for 17 yards.

That gives Kelce the team record for all-purpose yards at 12,357, topping Dante Hall (12,356). Running back Jamaal Charles and tight end Tony Gonzalez rank third and fourth on the list.

The touchdown was the 79th of Kelce’s career.