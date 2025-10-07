Travis Kelce sets Chiefs’ record for most all-purpose yards

The Chiefs got lucky.

They scored on a 2-yard throw from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce on third-and-goal. Officials, though, threw a flag for offensive pass interference.

JuJu Smith-Schuster freed up Kelce with a rub that took out cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Eric Murray.

Mahomes quickly argued with officials that Smith-Schuster was within 1 yard of the line of scrimmage when he took out Murray, which would have made the play legal. ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk said officials should have stuck with pass interference.

The Chiefs lead 7-0 with 4:02 left in the first quarter.

The big play on the nine-play, 72-yard drive was Mahomes’ 32-yard throw to Tyquan Thornton on an all-out blitz by the Jaguars. The Jaguars challenged Thornton’s catch, but the play stood after replay.

Mahomes is 9-of-11 for 107 yards, and Kelce has three catches for 17 yards.

That gives Kelce the team record for all-purpose yards at 12,357, topping Dante Hall (12,356). Running back Jamaal Charles and tight end Tony Gonzalez rank third and fourth on the list.

The touchdown was the 79th of Kelce’s career.