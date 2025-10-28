 Skip navigation
Chiefs take a 14-7 lead on Commanders

  
Published October 27, 2025 10:00 PM

The Chiefs have regained the lead with a fourth-down touchdown.

Kansas City took the second-half kickoff and marched 80 yards in eight plays. The Chiefs faced a fourth-and-goal from the 2, and Patrick Mahomes rolled to his right. He stopped and flipped it to Kareem Hunt.

Hunt scored the team’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run, though he has only four touches for 13 yards.

The Chiefs got help from the Commanders with a 15-yard penalty on Quan Martin for unnecessary roughness for a hit on Noah Gray after an incompletion. Three plays later, Mahomes found a wide-open Travis Kelce, who rambled for 38 yards to the Washington 9.

Mahomes is now 12-of-20 for 143 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.