Chiefs take an early 7-0 lead with a 90-yard drive

The Bills have followed their usual pattern in the playoffs. They gave up another opening touchdown by their opponent.

After the Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred, the Bills took the opening kickoff and went three-and-out. Josh Allen ran for 4 yards and then threw two passes that the Chiefs should have intercepted. The Bills punted, with the Chiefs taking over at their own 10 to start their first drive.

It was no problem for Patrick Mahomes and company.

They went 90 yards in nine plays and 5:05. Kareem Hunt’s 12-yard run and Harrison Butker’s PAT have the Chiefs out to a 7-0 lead, a third consecutive game the Bills have fallen behind 7-0.

Mahomes completed all four passes for 61 yards, with JuJu Smith-Schuster catching a 31-yarder and Hollywood Brown adding two receptions for 20 yards.

Hunt had three carries for 22 yards.

The Chiefs faced no third downs on their march to the end zone.