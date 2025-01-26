 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Chiefs take an early 7-0 lead with a 90-yard drive

  
Published January 26, 2025 06:55 PM

The Bills have followed their usual pattern in the playoffs. They gave up another opening touchdown by their opponent.

After the Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred, the Bills took the opening kickoff and went three-and-out. Josh Allen ran for 4 yards and then threw two passes that the Chiefs should have intercepted. The Bills punted, with the Chiefs taking over at their own 10 to start their first drive.

It was no problem for Patrick Mahomes and company.

They went 90 yards in nine plays and 5:05. Kareem Hunt’s 12-yard run and Harrison Butker’s PAT have the Chiefs out to a 7-0 lead, a third consecutive game the Bills have fallen behind 7-0.

Mahomes completed all four passes for 61 yards, with JuJu Smith-Schuster catching a 31-yarder and Hollywood Brown adding two receptions for 20 yards.

Hunt had three carries for 22 yards.

The Chiefs faced no third downs on their march to the end zone.