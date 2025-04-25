Chiefs take Ohio State OT Josh Simmons with the 32nd pick

The Chiefs, who lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, moved back one spot in the NFL draft and into their familiar spot at No. 32. Kansas City picked up the Eagles’ fifth-round pick (164th overall) to make the move.

The Chiefs selected Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons with the final pick of the first round.

Simmons fills a long-time need for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have tried multiple options at left tackle in recent seasons. They finally moved guard Joe Thuney out there last season, but he departed in a trade to the Bears.

Kansas City signed free agent Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal to shore up the position, but now the Chiefs have a future starter in Simmons at one of the tackle spots. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor is unlikely to remain on the roster beyond this season.

Simmons, who played right tackle at San Diego State in 2022 and left tackle in two seasons at Ohio State, will need time.

He could miss the entire season after tearing a patellar tendon in October, which cost him 10 games.

The Chiefs still have needs to address in the defensive line and at defensive back on days two and three of the draft.