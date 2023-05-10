Chiefs to host Bengals on New Year’s Eve

There have been plenty of fireworks between the Bengals and Chiefs in the last couple of seasons and there will be some on tap when they meet in the 2023 regular season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that the Bengals will pay a visit to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs on New Year’s Eve. The game will be televised by CBS and it will take place at 4:25 p.m. ET, so there will be time for people to get home or to parties ahead of the ball dropping at midnight.

Recent history says the game has a good chance of being a preview for another, more consequential matchup. The Bengals and Chiefs have tangled in the last two AFC Championship Games and no one would be surprised if Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes square off again in this season’s playoffs, although a Bengals win in Week 17 might help their chances of changing the venue to Cincinnati this time around.

The Chiefs have now had two of their 17 regular season games announced. They will also face the Dolphins in Germany in Week Nine, so Tyreek Hill won’t be joining Burrow in making a return visit to Arrowhead.