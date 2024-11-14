Chiefs to sign Spencer Shrader with Harrison Butker set for injured reserve

The Chiefs added Harrison Butker to their injury report on Thursday and it looks like it will be some time before he’s back in their lineup.

Butker was added to the report with a left knee injury and multiple reports indicate that he’ll be placed on injured reserve. That would mean Butker will miss at least the next four games.

Those reports indicate that the Chiefs will sign Spencer Shrader off of the Jets’ practice squad to replace Butker on the roster. Shrader made two field goals for the Jets in last weekend’s loss to the Jets and he made three extra points in a game for the Colts earlier this season.

Shrader replaced Greg Zuerlein as the Jets’ kicker. They have Anders Carlson on their practice squad and he will presumably kick for them against the Colts this week.

Butker is 18-of-20 on field goals and 21-of-22 on extra points so far this season.