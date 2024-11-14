 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs to sign Spencer Shrader with Harrison Butker set for injured reserve

  
Published November 14, 2024 04:46 PM

The Chiefs added Harrison Butker to their injury report on Thursday and it looks like it will be some time before he’s back in their lineup.

Butker was added to the report with a left knee injury and multiple reports indicate that he’ll be placed on injured reserve. That would mean Butker will miss at least the next four games.

Those reports indicate that the Chiefs will sign Spencer Shrader off of the Jets’ practice squad to replace Butker on the roster. Shrader made two field goals for the Jets in last weekend’s loss to the Jets and he made three extra points in a game for the Colts earlier this season.

Shrader replaced Greg Zuerlein as the Jets’ kicker. They have Anders Carlson on their practice squad and he will presumably kick for them against the Colts this week.

Butker is 18-of-20 on field goals and 21-of-22 on extra points so far this season.