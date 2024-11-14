Harrison Butker limited in practice by a knee injury

The Chiefs added kicker Harrison Butker to their injury report on Thursday.

Butker was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a left knee injury. The Chiefs don’t currently have a kicker on their practice squad, so they may look to make a roster move if there’s any doubt about Butker’s ability to play against the Bills this Sunday.

The only other change to the injury report was a positive one. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) went from limited to full participation and that change is a good sign for his chances of returning to action this weekend.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) and running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) were the other limited participants and head coach Andy Reid said neither player is likely to come off of injured reserve this week.