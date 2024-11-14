 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Harrison Butker limited in practice by a knee injury

  
Published November 14, 2024 04:32 PM

The Chiefs added kicker Harrison Butker to their injury report on Thursday.

Butker was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a left knee injury. The Chiefs don’t currently have a kicker on their practice squad, so they may look to make a roster move if there’s any doubt about Butker’s ability to play against the Bills this Sunday.

The only other change to the injury report was a positive one. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) went from limited to full participation and that change is a good sign for his chances of returning to action this weekend.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) and running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) were the other limited participants and head coach Andy Reid said neither player is likely to come off of injured reserve this week.