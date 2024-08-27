 Skip navigation
Chiefs to waive Kadarius Toney

  
Published August 27, 2024 01:44 PM

Kadarius Toney’s time with the Chiefs has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Kanas City is waiving Toney on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media notes the Chiefs had been looking for a trade partner for Toney. Evidently, the club could not find one.

A Giants first-round pick in 2021, Toney was traded to the Chiefs midway through the 2022 season. He made an impact in the team’s championship run that year, particularly in Super Bowl LVII as he caught a touchdown then returned a punt 65 yards in the fourth quarter to help Kansas City defeat Philadelphia.

But Toney struggled mightily in 2023, with multiple drops leading to interceptions. He caught 27 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and did not appear in a game after the Week 15 win over New England.

In 32 career games, Toney has 82 receptions for 760 yards with three touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 119 yards with a TD.