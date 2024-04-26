Chiefs trade up to No. 28, draft Xavier Worthy

Two of the top teams in the AFC made a trade late in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, and it resulted in the Super Bowl champions getting the fastest player in Scouting Combine history.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills, from No. 32 to No. 28. And with the 28th overall pick, the Chiefs drafted Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy ran a 4.21-second 40 yard dash in Indianapolis in February, the best Combine 40 time ever. He’ll be a major playmaking threat with Patrick Mahomes throwing to him. He’ll also be a hedge against a potential Rashee Rice suspension.

It’s worth asking why the Bills didn’t just draft Worthy themselves. Buffalo could use a big-play wide receiver, and trading that pick to the Chiefs gave Kansas City a player who could have helped Buffalo. But Chiefs fans certainly won’t complain about adding more speed to their offense.