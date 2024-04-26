 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_penixv3_240425.jpg
Falcons pull a stunner by picking Penix Jr.
nbc_pft_florioverse_240425.jpg
Rams seek Donald replacement in FSU DE Verse
nbc_pft_florioturner_240425.jpg
Vikings get crucial defensive weapon in Turner

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_penixv3_240425.jpg
Falcons pull a stunner by picking Penix Jr.
nbc_pft_florioverse_240425.jpg
Rams seek Donald replacement in FSU DE Verse
nbc_pft_florioturner_240425.jpg
Vikings get crucial defensive weapon in Turner

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs trade up to No. 28, draft Xavier Worthy

  
Published April 25, 2024 11:30 PM

Two of the top teams in the AFC made a trade late in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, and it resulted in the Super Bowl champions getting the fastest player in Scouting Combine history.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills, from No. 32 to No. 28. And with the 28th overall pick, the Chiefs drafted Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy ran a 4.21-second 40 yard dash in Indianapolis in February, the best Combine 40 time ever. He’ll be a major playmaking threat with Patrick Mahomes throwing to him. He’ll also be a hedge against a potential Rashee Rice suspension.

It’s worth asking why the Bills didn’t just draft Worthy themselves. Buffalo could use a big-play wide receiver, and trading that pick to the Chiefs gave Kansas City a player who could have helped Buffalo. But Chiefs fans certainly won’t complain about adding more speed to their offense.