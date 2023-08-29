Chiefs trade with Raiders for defensive tackle Neil Farrell

The Chiefs need help at defensive tackle, given the lingering holdout of Chris Jones. They have gotten some.

The Chiefs have sent a sixth-round pick to the Raiders for defensive tackle Neil Farrell, Jr., according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Farrell appeared in nine regular-season games as a rookie.

He spent the early weeks of training camp on the non-football injury list. He was activated on August 9.

Jones has not reported, and there is no news regarding a potential deal. Last week, he suggested that he’ll show up in Week 8.