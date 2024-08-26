 Skip navigation
Chiefs waive 12 players

  
Published August 26, 2024 04:35 PM

The Chiefs have announced a wave of roster cuts on Monday afternoon.

Kansas City has waived cornerback Miles Battle, quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, receiver Phillip Brooks, defensive end Owen Carney, defensive tackle Alex Gubner, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, guard Griffin McDowell, long snapper Randen Plattner, receiver Kyle Sheets, tight end Geor’quarius Spivey, and guard Nick Torres.

The club waiving Book was previously reported earlier on Monday.

All teams must have their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.