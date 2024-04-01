Chiefs will “react accordingly” to Rashee Rice situation

A car registered to Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a multi-car collision on Saturday. Police believe that the car registered to Rice was racing another car.

The occupants of the car registered to Rice reportedly left the scene. Rice reportedly has retained counsel.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan addressed the situation in an interview with KCMO on Monday morning.

“In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts and frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point,” Donovan said, via NBCNews.com. “The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas, and fortunately, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt and we should be grateful for that. We’ll get to the bottom of it, we’ll gather the facts and we’ll react accordingly.”

It’s possible that no one was hurt seriously. However, initial reports indicated that injuries occurred.

Ultimately, it could be for the league to mete out any discipline on Rice, if there is discipline to be imposed. It depends, as Donovan said, on the facts.