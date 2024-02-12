Chiefs will start the season again in 2024

The Chiefs are the champions, again. Which means the season will start in Kansas City, again.

When the Thursday night after Labor Day rolls around, the Chiefs will be hosting one of eight teams.

The possibilities are the Ravens, Bengals, Broncos, Texans, Raiders, Chargers, Saints, and Buccaneers.

An AFC Championship rematch would be great, as would the latest installment of Patrick Mahomes against Joe Burrow.

Regardless, we’ll find out in May which team it will be. It definitely will be the Chiefs hosting the game and hanging their third banner in five seasons.