Chip Kelly will be Northwestern’s offensive coordinator

  
Published December 30, 2025 06:32 AM

Former Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has found a new job.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Kelly will be the offensive coordinator at Northwestern. It’s a return to both college and the Big Ten for Kelly, who ran Ohio State’s offense during their national title run in 2024.

Kelly left the school to join Pete Carroll’s staff with the Raiders, but he was fired after 11 games with Las Vegas at or near the bottom of most meaningful offensive metrics.

Kelly has also been an NFL head coach with the Eagles and 49ers and a college head coach at Oregon and UCLA.