Chop Robinson, Darren Waller listed as limited participants in practice

  
Published September 15, 2025 06:09 PM

Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson said on Monday that his knee feels good after an initial scare when he was hurt on a chop block during Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, but he would not have been a full participant in practice.

The Dolphins listed Robinson as limited on their estimated practice report. They will be in Buffalo to play the Bills on Thursday night.

Tight end Darren Waller (hip) was also listed as limited. He has not appeared in a game since coming out of retirement to join the Dolphins this offseason.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner (hamstring), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (hip), defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique), wide receiver Malik Washington (thumb), and running back Jaylen Warren (knee) joined Robinson and Waller. Cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) would not have practiced.