Chris Ballard: We need to get Jonathan Taylor healthy before we do anything

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has returned to training camp, but he still isn’t practicing. Taylor remains on the active/physically unable to perform list while rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery.

“Look, I think the world of Jonathan,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “He’s been a great Colt, a great player for the Colts. Unfortunately, last year he got hurt early in the season, was dinged up all year, fought through it until he finally got to the point where he had to have this surgery.”

Taylor rehabbed out of state last week as he seeks to avoid the recurring ankle issues he had last season when he missed six games. He’s now back rehabbing with team personnel.

Coach Steve Steichen offered no timeline on Taylor’s return to practice.

“He’s rehabbing,” Steichen said Tuesday. “Going forward, he’s rehabbing and I’m not going to get into specifics. Like I said last week, once he’s out here, he’ll be out here.”

Taylor remains disgruntled with his contract. The 2020 second-round selection is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is looking for an extension the Colts aren’t willing to consider until after the season.

He made a trade request late last month and his stance hasn’t changed: Taylor still wants to play elsewhere. Owner Jim Irsay publicly has said the Colts won’t trade Taylor.

Ballard did not indicate Taylor is “holding-in,” instead insisting Taylor will return to practice when healthy. Taylor underwent surgery on his ankle Jan. 25.

“Now, he’s finishing his rehab process,” Ballard said. “Hopefully as we move forward here, we’ll get him back. But we need to get him 100 percent healthy before we do anything.”