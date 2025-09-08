 Skip navigation
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings
Bengals 'had to sweat' in narrow win over Browns
Why the 2025 Titans could be like the 2023 Texans

bigshield2.jpg
It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings
Bengals 'had to sweat' in narrow win over Browns
Why the 2025 Titans could be like the 2023 Texans

bigshield2.jpg
It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Chris Boswell didn’t watch his 60-yard game winner

  
Published September 8, 2025 10:00 AM

Even with Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers generating his 28th career four-touchdown, no-pick game, Pittsburgh’s ability to avoid an 0-1 start came down to kicker Chris Boswell’s ability to nail a 60-yard field goal to win the game by two points.

It looked like it would have made it through the uprights from 70. After the game, I asked Boswell how far he thinks the kick would have been good from.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Boswell said by phone from the team plane. “I hit it pretty square, and so I knew there was no distance lacking. I saw it down the middle and then I just turned away from it. I didn’t watch it.”

He didn’t need to. He knew that he’d nailed another long kick, when his team needed it.

It was the second straight season opener in which Boswell hit multiple field goals from 56 yards or longer in a Pittsburgh win.

Given Boswell’s range and Rodgers’s ability to get the offense there, Boswell could end up being the difference more than a few times for Pittsburgh in 2025.