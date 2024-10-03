 Skip navigation
Chris Boswell named AFC special teams player of the month

  
Published October 3, 2024 12:33 PM

The NFL has named Steelers kicker Chris Boswell the AFC special teams player of the month for September.

It’s Boswell’s second player of the month award after he also won it back in 2015.

Boswell hit 11-of-12 field goals in September, with a long of 57 yards. He had five field goals of at least 50 yards. His only miss was a 62-yard attempt in Week 3.

He was also 6-of-6 on extra points. And he had a 43-yard punt in Week 1 after punter Cameron Johnston suffered a knee injury.

Boswell and the Steelers will host the Cowboys for Sunday Night Football this week.