Chris Godwin, Baker Mayfield listed as limited practice participants on Tuesday

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday, but told reporters on Tuesday that he was not concerned about his knee affecting his availability for Thursday night’s game against the Bills.

Mayfield moved up to a limited listing on Tuesday and another offensive player also took a step in the right direction. Wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is listed with a neck injury, joined Mayfield in making the move from non-participant to limited participation.

The Bucs held a second straight walkthrough on Tuesday, so the listings are estimations of what the players would have done in a typical practice session.

Left guard Matt Feiler (knee), defensive tackle Vita Vea (groin), and safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) were listed as non-participants for the second straight day. Running back Chase Edmonds (knee) remained a full participant as he works his way back from injured reserve.