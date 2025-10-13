Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving “not in play” for Bucs in Week 7

The Buccaneers won’t be getting wide receiver Chris Godwin or running back Bucky Irving back for their Week 7 Monday night game.

Head coach Todd Bowles said that the two players are “not in play” to return against the Lions. Godwin has a fibula injury while Irving has foot and shoulder injuries. Both players missed Sunday’s win over the 49ers and Irving was also out in Week 5.

Bowles said that the team is still waiting for the results of an MRI of wide receiver Emeka Egbuka’s hamstring. The rookie left the 49ers win due to the injury.

The results of that test will provide more clarity about Egbuka’s availability and the coming days will shed more light on wide receiver Mike Evans, cornerback Zyon McCollum, and cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Bowles said that there’s hope those three players can return to practice this week.