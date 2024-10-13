Chris Godwin busts loose and Bucs are back in front of Saints

The Buccaneers would have been content with a first down on a short pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in New Orleans, but Godwin turned it into much more.

Godwin slipped through Saints defenders and sprinted 55 yards for his second touchdown of the afternoon. The score put the Bucs up 31-27 with 4:25 left in the third quarter.

Godwin now has 11 catches for 125 yards on the afternoon. Mayfield is 22-of-34 for 299 yards with three touchdowns balancing out three interceptions that helped the Saints come back from an early 17-0 deficit.

The Saints scored on four straight possessions during their comeback, but they’ve punted on their last three possessions to allow room for the Bucs to move back in front.