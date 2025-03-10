Chris Godwin returns to the Buccaneers

As free agency opens, one of the top receivers is staying put.
Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Chris Godwin has agreed to terms to return to the Buccaneers. It’s a three-year, $66 million deal with a chance to push the $22 million APY to $24 million.
Of the amount, $44 million is guaranteed at signing.
Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that the Patriots were making a push to sign Godwin.
He suffered a season-ending injury during a Monday night loss to the Ravens.
Godwin, who has played all eight years in Tampa Bay, will continue to play for the Bucs,