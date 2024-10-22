Chris Godwin set for ankle surgery this week

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle late in Monday night’s loss to the Ravens and he’s set to have surgery on the injury soon.

NFL Media reports that Godwin will have an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury before having surgery later this week. The expectation is that Godwin will miss the remainder of he season as a result of the injury.

Godwin was injured on his seventh catch of the night and he ended the evening with a league-high 50 catches on the season. He picked up 576 yards and five touchdowns on those receptions.

The Buccaneers also saw Mike Evans go down with a hamstring injury on Monday night and the two losses will be tough for their offense to overcome.