Chris Godwin’s wife takes aim at Todd Bowles

The Buccaneers aren’t the team they’ve been in recent years. And the cracks are spreading.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, the wife of receiver Chris Godwin has taken to social media to take issue with a claim from coach Todd Bowles that Godwin was targeted only three times against the Panthers because the Bucs were “subbing him out a lot.”

The truth is that Godwin was on the field for 52 snaps, which equates to 82 percent of all offensive plays in the game.

“I’m not sure why we are just blatantly lying here,” Mariah Godwin wrote on Instagram, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Regardless of how banged up Chris is, he continues to work his ass off and hasn’t missed a game. [C]ontinues to run great routes and get open. . . .

“I don’t know why things are the way they are, this isn’t my team to coach. But this lying on Chris and implying negativity on his work ethic is infuriating. Let’s not act like he had to be subbed out so much more than usual when in fact he’s been playing just the same.”

The comments will make the futures of both Godwin and Bowles far more interesting. The Bucs can easily exit Godwin’s contract after the 2023 season. The Bucs also might move on from Todd Bowles and hire a new coach.

Through 12 games in 2023, Godwin has 85 targets, 53 catches, 606 yards, and one touchdown. On Sunday, the 5-7 Bucs visit the 6-6 Falcons, with a chance to forge what could be a three-way tie at the top of the division, if the Saints also beat the Panthers on Sunday.