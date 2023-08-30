Chris Grier: Jaylen Waddle would not be available for anyone

A report on Wednesday indicated that the Colts asked the Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as they discussed a trade that would send running back Jonathan Taylor to Miami.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier didn’t confirm that those conversations went on during what he called “exploratory talks” with the Colts about Taylor, but he said it wouldn’t have been a lengthy conversation if the Dolphins did broach the subject.

“Jaylen Waddle would not be available, no matter who they’re calling to talk about,” Grier said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com.

One could come up with a few names that the Dolphins would have to at least consider before pulling Waddle off the table, but Taylor isn’t one that would have come to mind before or after Grier’s answer on Wednesday.