Chris Harris scheduled to interview for Bears defensive coordinator

Titans defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Chris Harris started both his playing career and his coaching career in Chicago and he could wind up back in the organization this offseason.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Harris is scheduled to interview for the Bears’ defensive coordinator job this week. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus handled the defensive coordinator responsibilities for most of the 2023 season because Alan Williams resigned a couple of weeks into the regular season.

Harris was a 2005 sixth-round pick by the Bears and played 25 games for them over his first two seasons. He returned to play 19 games for them later in his career and then became a quality control coach in 2013. He moved on to stints with the Chargers and Commanders before being hired in Tennessee ahead of the 2023 season.

Harris has also interviewed for the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator vacancy.