Chris Johnson’s proudest accomplisment? 2,500 yards from scrimmage

We’ve got a ton of guests lined up for this week’s PFT Live. More are scheduled in advance. Some just happen while we’re hanging out near radio row and talking to the folks who stop by.

On Tuesday, Simms ran into a pair of his former Titans teammates — running backs Chris Johnson and LenDale White, now of the Smash & Dash podcast. We put them at the desk for a trip down memory lane that included reminiscing about Johnson’s first NFL carry, in the 2008 preseason.

Johnson went 66 yards for a touchdown against the Rams. At that moment, he knew he’d thrive at the pro level.

His proudest memory is also one that doesn’t get the credit it should. In 2009, he set an all-time record (that still stands) with 2,509 yards from scrimmage. He did it via 2006 yards rushing and 503 yards receiving.

Yards from scrimmage should be a bigger deal than it is. It’s the total measure of a player’s output, regardless of whether he took a handoff or caught a pass.

Second on the all-time list is former Rams running back Marshall Faulk, who generated 2,429 in 1999. Third is running back Christian McCaffrey, with 2,392 for the Panthers in 2019.

In his prime, few were more effective than CJ2K. And no one but him has ever been good for 2.5K in a single season.

The full interview appears in the attached video. Other highlights include White’s reaction to his former USC coach, Pete Carroll, landing another head-coaching job, along with White’s observation that Simms smoked more weed than Snoop Dogg.