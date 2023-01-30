 Skip navigation
Chris Jones: Don’t ever disrespect Arrowhead Stadium

  
Published January 30, 2023 01:26 AM
January 29, 2023 11:48 PM
Joe Burrow looks forward to the Bengals' contention window and the possibility of more postseason matchups with the Chiefs.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones made it clear that he heard what the Bengals were saying in the days leading up to the AFC Championship Game during his Friday media availability.

Jones ended his time at the podium by saying “see y’all at Burrowhead Stadium” in reference to the Bengals suggestion that Joe Burrow had taken ownership of the Chiefs with three wins over the last two seasons. Jones went back to that well during an on-field interview with James Palmer of NFL Media after his two sacks and constant pressure on Burrow played a leading role in the Chiefs’ 23-20 win.
“Don’t ever, ever, ever — I’m going to look right into the camera when I say this — disrespect Arrowhead ,” Jones said. “I don’t care how many times you beat us. Don’t ever disrespect Arrowhead Stadium.”

Jones did not have a playoff sack before the start of Sunday’s game, but he came up big against the Bengals to make sure that Cincinnati’s winning streak over the Chiefs came to a halt. He’ll try to add to that total against the Eagles and the Chiefs will host the Bengals next season to renew the hottest current rivalry in the AFC.