Chris Jones flying home from aunt’s funeral, scheduled to land 45 minutes before kickoff

The Chiefs are expecting defensive tackle Chris Jones to play today against the Ravens. But he could be late.

Jones went to his aunt’s funeral in Mississippi and is currently en route to Kansas City, where he is scheduled to land 45 minutes before kickoff and get a police escort from the airport to the stadium, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

The Chiefs added Jones to their injury report, citing the reason as “personal” and not giving him a questionable, doubtful or out designation, which suggests they’re confident he’s going to make it home and play today.

Jones is one of the Chiefs’ most important players, and they’ll want him to be getting after Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry today. Even if it’s going to be tough for him to get there by kickoff.